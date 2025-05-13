PCB relieves mentors of duties, assigns new roles to Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to relieve its team mentors of their duties following a performance review chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the sources close to the development said on Tuesday.

The sources said that during a key meeting, Chairman Naqvi assessed the performance of the mentors and concluded that their services were no longer required in their current roles.

As a result, former cricketers Waqar Younis, Shoaib Malik, Saqlain Mushtaq, Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed have been relieved of their mentoring responsibilities.

However, the PCB decided to retain Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed within the board, assigning them new and significant roles, the details of which are expected to be announced soon.

Earlier in the day, Former Pakistan Test fast bowler Aqib Javed has been appointed as the Director High-Performance, the PCB confirmed.

Aqib represented Pakistan in 22 Tests and 163 ODIs from 1988 to 1998. He has previously served as the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s team.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “To strengthen our cricket infrastructure, we are pleased to welcome Aqib Javed as the Director of High Performance. His appointment, alongside Mike Hesson as the white-ball Head Coach, marks a significant step forward in our strategic vision for Pakistan Cricket.

“Together, their expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in the development, evolution and success of our national setup,”.