Major decisions expected as Committee on National Security meets today

ISLAMABAD – The Parliamentary Committee on National Security is all set to hold an in-camera meeting at the Parliament House today amid recent wave of terror attacks in the country.

The participants of the meeting will be given a comprehensive briefing on the country’s security situation. The military leadership will also brief the committee on the current security situation.

Parliamentary leaders from all political parties represented in the parliament, along with their representatives, will attend the meeting.

Cabinet members will also participate in the in-camera security meeting.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made at the Parliament House and nearby areas for the meeting.

Law enforcement agencies have been placed on high alert to ensure foolproof security. Strict measures are in place inside and around the Parliament House.

Media personnel will not be allowed to enter the Parliament building. Press cards issued to journalists will not be valid on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

No unauthorized persons will be allowed entry into the Parliament premises during the meeting. In addition, carrying mobile phones inside the National Assembly Hall will be strictly prohibited throughout the session.

The meeting comes days after the terrorists attacked a passenger train, Jaffar Express, near Sibi in Balochistan. At least 26 people including security officials were martyred in the attack as the Pakistani forces managed to rescue all remaining hostages.

All the 33 terrorists were eliminated in the attack.