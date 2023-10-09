In Punjab, applications for admission into government and private sector medical and dental colleges will be accepted from October 16 to 31.

These applications will be received through the University of Health Sciences (UHS) online portal.

This decision was made during a meeting of the Provincial Admission Committee held here at UHS on Monday, chaired by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department, Ali Jan Khan. Vice-chancellors of all public sector medical universities in Punjab attended the meeting.

UHS Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, briefed on medical college admissions.

On this occasion, members of the committee visited the UHS Admission Cell and expressed satisfaction with the preparations in place.

The committee agreed that admissions to both government and private medical colleges will commence from October 16.

It was determined that applications for medical and dental colleges must be submitted separately through dedicated online portals.

Secretary Health emphasized that centralized admissions in private medical colleges would simplify the process for candidates, ensuring transparency and merit-based selections. He directed that all necessary measures be taken to expedite the admissions process.

Moreover, Khan stressed the need to enhance the bandwidth for online applications to guarantee the smooth functioning of the online system. He reiterated that the primary focus of the Punjab government remains the convenience of candidates and their parents.

In the meeting, a decision was reached that the initial fee for private sector medical colleges will be collected by the UHS. Prospective students entering private medical colleges will be required to submit a fee of ten lakh rupees. This fee will be collected within a three-day window through the Bank of Punjab. Importantly, the meeting clarified that there will be no obligatory upgradation for candidates entering private medical colleges. Candidates have the option to retain their admission status in their initial colleges if they so prefer. Once the admissions process is completed, any outstanding fees will be submitted by the candidate to the respective college. The deadline for submitting online applications for government and private medical and dental colleges has been set for October 31.