Mahira Khan faces criticism for ramp walk at fashion show

Pakistan’s superstar Mahira Khan is facing strong criticism for her enthusiastic ramp walk at a recent fashion show, with the video going viral on social media.

The fans and social media users expressed disapproval, called her overly confident and labeling her walk as excessive.

In the viral video’s comment section, critics took jabs at Mahira, with some saying she looked as if she were “ready for a wrestling match,”.

A post shared by MHF Magazine 🇵🇰 (@mhf.magazine)



One user commented that Mahira was “overacting” while another went as far as calling her “crazy”.

This is not the first time Mahira has faced such backlash, as she has been criticized on multiple occasions in the past.