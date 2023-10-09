Congratulations are in order for top Lollywood star Mahira Khan who tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in a destination wedding.

The Raees star dropped unseen pictures with their husband and friends from her wedding festivities which soon went viral, and fans are in awe. The new pictures were from nights leading up to the big day which included Mehendi and Dholki.

In a heartwarming post online, Pakistani diva expressed her affection for her close ones.

The lovely pictures show the Bin Roye star looking stunning in Zara Shahjahan floral lehenga choli which she couples with a vibrant pink dupatta.