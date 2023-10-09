LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore, and other boards will announce Intermediate Part 2 Results 2023 tomorrow October 10.

A large number of students took the yearly Intermediate Part 1 exam from Punjab board this year, and are now eagerly waiting for the results.

BISE Lahore and other boards used all of the available resources and manpower to produce authentic results as per the government policy.

The Board Inter exams were held in the summer this year while students were looking for the results.

Inter Part-2 Results 2023

Stay connected with Pakistan Observer to get results at sharp 10 am on October 10, 2023 The result will also be announced on the official websites of the respective boards.

How to Check BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Results 2023

Candidates can check their results online on the Board’s official website at http://biselahore.com/

Those with limited or no internet connection can check their results through SMS by sending a Roll Number to 800291.