ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s all-time favourite actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim after dating him for many years.

The Pakistani actor was previously married to Ali Askari and they have a son named Azlan, who was born in 2009.

Inside photos and videos from Mahira Khan and Salim Karim’s wedding took over social media. They tied the knot at Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H💌 (@mahiraheaven)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakifashionblogger (@pakifashionblogger)

Mahira and Salim’s close family members and friends attended the event. The Pakistani sweetheart looks decent as she donned silver dress while emotion scenes were also observed as Salim saw her love in bridal dress.

Who is Salim Karim?

As the wedding video and photos have gone viral on social media, everybody is trying to know about Salim Karim, the second husband of Mahir Khan.

Reports said Salim Karim is an entrepreneur, who is the CEO of Simpaisa startup. The startup facilitaes people in making payments directly through their SIM cards, simplifying financial transactions for customers. The company reportedly providing services to merchants of different sectors in over 15 countries.

Public Showers Love on Couple