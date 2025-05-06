Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed’s new film Love Guru set to release on Eid-ul-Adha

KARACHI – Good news for Pakistani cinema lovers: superstar duo Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed are all set to return to the big screen together in their upcoming romantic comedy Love Guru.

The official trailer of the film has been released, sparking excitement among the fans.

Set for release on Eid-ul-Adha, Love Guru brings back the much-adored on-screen pairing in a story filled with romance and humor. The film has been produced by Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib, and Jerjees Seja, with most of the scenes shot in London, adding an international flair to the visual experience.

Penned by renowned writer Vasay Chaudhry, known for his work on Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and its sequel, Love Guru promises witty dialogues and engaging storytelling that fans of the genre have come to expect.



The cast also includes a strong ensemble of actors such as Momina Iqbal, Mira Sethi, Sohai Ali Abro, Ammara Malik, Adnan Shah Tipu, Marina Khan, Annie Zaidi, Usman Peerzada, and Javed Sheikh, making it a star-studded affair.

The trailer has been well received on social media, with fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release. Love Guru is scheduled to hit cinemas across Pakistan on June 6, 2025.