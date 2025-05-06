PM, UN Chief discuss security situation in South Asia after Pahalgam incident

ISLAMABAD – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres telephoned Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the prevailing security situation in South Asia.

The Secretary General briefed the Prime Minister on his outreach efforts for peace and stability in the region, and expressed his commitment to remain engaged with all interlocutors on the issue.

The Prime Minister appreciated the UN Secretary General’s continued engagement and outreach efforts and welcomed his call for de-escalation.

Reiterating his offer of an independent, transparent and credible investigation, the Prime Minister expressed concern that India has yet to provide any evidence, but it is continuing to resort to provocative rhetoric and war mongering.

He reiterated Pakistan’s determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Prime Minister expressed his serious concern at Indian attempts to politicize international financial institutions in an attempt to harm Pakistan’s economic interests.

This was the second telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the UN Secretary General within a week.

Earlier, at the UN Security Council, Pakistan reiterated its commitment to peaceful and cooperative relations with all neighbours including India.

Sharing details of the points raised by Pakistan during the closed door consultations of UN Security Council on India-Pakistan Question, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Asim Iftikhar Ahmad stated at a press stakeout that Pakistan remains open to dialogue based on mutual respect and sovereign equality.

He said Pakistan has also called for an independent, transparent, neutral and credible investigation into the Pahalgam incident. He said while we pursue peace, we will defend our interests and safeguard our sovereignty resolutely, at all costs.

Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan expressed grave concern over India’s recent unilateral measures particularly the illegal actions of 23 April, military build-up, and inflammatory public statements. These actions, alongside credible intelligence of potential escalation, have dangerously raised tensions. While Pakistan does not seek confrontation, we are fully prepared to defend our sovereignty in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

He said Pakistan categorically rejected India’s attempt to implicate Pakistan in the Pahalgam terrorist attack which has been condemned by Pakistan and all members of the Council.

Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan raised alarm over India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. He said Water is life, not a weapon. These rivers sustain over 240 million Pakistanis. Any attempt to disrupt their flow constitutes aggression.

Asim Iftikhar said the UN Security Council was reminded that the core of regional instability is the unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He said Kashmiri people continue to face gross human rights violations, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, torture, demolition of homes, restrictions on expression and media, and a systematic denial of their right to self-determination. He said lasting peace in South Asia requires that the Council implement its own resolutions, including the holding of a UN-supervised plebiscite to let Kashmiris determine their own future.

Asim Iftikhar said we reminded the Council that Pakistan has been a frontline state in the fight against terrorism, sacrificing over 90,000 lives along with immense economic setback. India’s attempts to distort this reality while ignoring its own destabilizing actions and involvement in terrorism abroad, including the case of Kulbhushan Yadav and extra territorial assassinations must be met with truth, transparency and accountability.

He said that Pakistan also urged the Security Council and the Secretary-General to remain actively engaged in peacemaking and preventive diplomacy.