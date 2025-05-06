AGL53.6▼ -2.18 (-0.04%)AIRLINK155.45▼ -0.67 (0.00%)BOP9.83▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.13▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL10.89▲ 0.14 (0.01%)DFML37.12▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)DGKC138▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)FCCL44.58▼ -0.07 (0.00%)FFL14.79▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)HUBC134.9▼ -0.65 (0.00%)HUMNL12.99▲ 0.17 (0.01%)KEL4.42▲ 0.26 (0.06%)KOSM5.53▲ 0.46 (0.09%)MLCF70.9▼ -0.7 (-0.01%)NBP85▼ -0.24 (0.00%)OGDC206.52▲ 6.3 (0.03%)PAEL43.42▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.97▲ 0.26 (0.03%)PPL153.5▲ 5.02 (0.03%)PRL29.95▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PTC20.89▲ 0.04 (0.00%)SEARL83.3▼ -0.17 (0.00%)TELE7.1▲ 0.11 (0.02%)TOMCL31.28▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TPLP8.48▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET20.21▲ 0.8 (0.04%)TRG64.22▲ 0.59 (0.01%)UNITY26.26▼ -0.05 (0.00%)WTL1.35▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Punjab to launch 1,100 e-taxis as CM Maryam approves financial model for project

Sindh Youth To Get E Taxis On Easy Installments Under New Govt Initiative
LAHORE – In a major development, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved the financial model for the e-taxi project as consensus was developed to launch a pilot project with 1, 100 e-taxis, the sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that the meeting with Punjab CM Maryam in the chair decided to install solar-powered systems for e-charging stations.

The project of e-taxi project aimed at providing improved transport facilities to citizens across Punjab.

The CM received a detailed briefing on mass transit projects. The feasibility study report for the Yellow Line mass transit system was presented, and the participants were briefed on the province’s eco-friendly e-taxi initiative.

The sources said that further route reports were also sought for the mass transit system in Gujranwala.

CM Nawaz directed that routes should be determined in accordance with public convenience and ordered immediate commencement of work on the Yellow Line project from Jinnah Terminal to Harbanspura.

The meeting also reviewed various aspects of the e-taxi project. The briefing revealed that the Punjab government would provide subsidies under the scheme. The proposal to establish charging stations alongside petrol pumps was also discussed.

Maryam launches first electric bus service in Lahore

Web Desk Staff

