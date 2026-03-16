M-Tag policy for motorcycles in Islamabad: IHC directs police not to harass students

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Monday directed the administration to provide relief to students and refrain from harassing them during the enforcement of the M-Tag requirement for motorcycles entering the federal capital.

Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar was hearing the case and passed the directives for the relevant authorities.

During the proceedings, the chief justice remarked that students were traditionally given concessions and relief in administrative matters. Addressing the state counsel, he questioned the rationale behind the requirement to install M-Tags on motorcycles.

State Counsel Abdul Rehman informed the court that the measure was introduced following a deadly blast near the katcheri area, which raised serious security concerns. He told the court that the explosion resulted in the deaths of 12 people and left 36 others injured. According to the counsel, a motorcycle used in the attack had reached the site through a bike-riding service.

He further explained that, in view of the incident, the administration formulated a policy requiring motorcycles entering Islamabad to be fitted with M-Tags in order to ensure foolproof security.

Chief Justice Dogar observed that ensuring public safety was essential and that certain measures could create temporary difficulties. However, he directed authorities to extend relief and concessions to students and ensure that they are not subjected to harassment during the implementation of the policy.

The state counsel told the court that the chief commissioner would be informed about the court’s directives. The court subsequently ordered the administration to submit its response through the state counsel and adjourned the hearing until April 6.

During the hearing, State Counsel Abdul Rehman appeared on behalf of the administration, while DSP Legal Sajid Cheema represented the police.