Passengers can now verify Islamabad online taxi drivers via QR Code, DC Memon shares update

ISLAMABAD – The registration process for online taxis and ride-hailing bikes in Islamabad has been transferred from the district administration’s app to the Islamabad Police Taxi Verification App.

After registration, drivers are required to display a QR code on their vehicles, which passengers can scan to instantly verify the driver’s credentials, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said in a post on X.

The app is available for download: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ictp.tvs.

Authorities stated that this step aims to make public travel completely safe. Citizens are urged not to use unregistered taxis or ride-hailing bikes under any circumstances.

وفاقی دارالحکومت میں آن لائن ٹیکسی اور بائکیا کی رجسٹریشن کا عمل ضلعی انتظامیہ کی ایپ سے اسلام آباد پولیس کی ٹیکسی ویریفیکیشن ایپ پر منتقل کر دیا گیا ہے، رجسٹریشن کے بعد ڈرائیورز کے لیے کیو آر کوڈ سکرین پر لگانا لازمی ہے جسے سکین کرتے ہوئے شہری فوری طور پر ڈرائیور کی ویریفیکیشن… pic.twitter.com/SHmVieMYQl — DC Islamabad (@dcislamabad) March 16, 2026

In a separate development, The Islamabad High Court on Monday directed the administration to provide relief to students and refrain from harassing them during the enforcement of the M-Tag requirement for motorcycles entering the federal capital.

Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar was hearing the case and passed the directives for the relevant authorities.

During the proceedings, the chief justice remarked that students were traditionally given concessions and relief in administrative matters. Addressing the state counsel, he questioned the rationale behind the requirement to install M-Tags on motorcycles.

State Counsel Abdul Rehman informed the court that the measure was introduced following a deadly blast near the katcheri area, which raised serious security concerns. He told the court that the explosion resulted in the deaths of 12 people and left 36 others injured. According to the counsel, a motorcycle used in the attack had reached the site through a bike-riding service.

He further explained that, in view of the incident, the administration formulated a policy requiring motorcycles entering Islamabad to be fitted with M-Tags in order to ensure foolproof security.

Chief Justice Dogar observed that ensuring public safety was essential and that certain measures could create temporary difficulties. However, he directed authorities to extend relief and concessions to students and ensure that they are not subjected to harassment during the implementation of the policy.