Dubai airport flights gradually resume after drone attack disruption  

DUBAI – Flight operations at Dubai International Airport have begun to gradually return to normal after a temporary suspension caused by a drone attack near the airport a day earlier.

The airport authorities said that arriving and departing flights are being restored in phases as operations stabilize. Officials advised passengers to stay in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their travel schedules.

The disruption occurred after a drone attack was reported in the vicinity of the airport, prompting authorities to temporarily halt flight operations as a precautionary measure.

Following the incident, a significant number of flights were affected. Reports indicate that at least 53 flights from Pakistan to Dubai were disrupted due to the situation.

In addition, around 100 flights from various cities in Pakistan to Dubai and other Middle Eastern destinations were cancelled on Monday.

Meanwhile, airport officials said that approximately 150 flights to destinations including Saudi Arabia, Muscat, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi are currently operating as scheduled as the airport continues efforts to normalize its services.

The passengers have been urged to regularly check with their airlines for updated flight information as the situation continues to improve.