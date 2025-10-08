Youth to lead Pakistan’s progress, development: Rana Mashhood

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYM) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that Pakistan is emerging as one of the world’s rising powers under a stable and forward-looking leadership.

He emphasised the youth’s vital role in shaping a resilient and prosperous nation. He was addressing the Climate Conference held at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here on Tuesday.

The event was organized by Bargad Society of Human Resources in collaboration with the Forum for Dignity Initiatives (FDI), bringing together academia, civil society, and young people to deliberate on climate action and sustainability.

Rana Mashhood said that despite global challenges, Pakistan had regained economic stability after being predicted to default in 2022. “This government has put the country back on its feet,” he remarked, citing Bloomberg, a leading global financial and economic analytics organization’s recent assessment that

Pakistan is the world’s second-fastest emerging power.

He noted that Pakistan had never initiated aggression against any neighboring country. “Whenever conflicts arose, they began from across the border. Our children even outperformed them in the digital domain,” he said, referring to Pakistan’s growing technological capability.

The PMYP chairman said that Pakistan’s growing influence was evident at the international level.

Encouraging students to remain committed to national service, Rana Mashhood said the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme had launched Pakistan’s first National Youth Council and a Digital Environment Platform to provide youth with training and opportunities in diverse fields. “We aim to train over 200,000 young boys and girls to face future challenges with skill and confidence,” he added.

He urged young people to counter disinformation campaigns targeting Pakistan’s youth. “Those who try to misguide our children will receive a strong response,” he declared, adding that if any hostile move came from India, Pakistan would respond.

Rana Mashhood said continuous visits of foreign delegations and expanding partnerships reflected growing

global confidence in Pakistan. “Each new engagement is a window of opportunity for our youth,” he said.

The conference also featured discussions on climate resilience, environmental awareness, and sustainable development, underscoring the importance of youth-led initiatives in addressing climate challenges.