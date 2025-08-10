Loans for wheat growers

IN the backdrop of farmers’ growing concerns over low wheat prices, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s approval of a massive Rs. 100 billion interest-free loan scheme for wheat growers is undoubtedly a step in the right direction.

This initiative, if implemented effectively, can provide much-needed relief to farmers struggling under financial constraints while encouraging them to invest more in their crops.

However, success of this scheme will depend largely on mechanism through which these loans are disbursed. The process must be simple, transparent and hassle-free, ensuring that farmers are not bogged down by bureaucratic red tape or complex eligibility requirements. Beyond loans, a critical factor in sustaining wheat production is guaranteeing farmers a fair price for their produce. When growers are forced to sell their crops at rates below their cost of production, the incentive to cultivate wheat in large quantities diminishes. This not only threatens domestic food security but also risks pushing the country towards wheat imports. Instead of being import-dependent, we must aim to produce surplus wheat for export. For this, farmers need the assurance that their hard work will be rewarded with prices that cover their costs and yield a fair profit. At the same time, government has to strike a delicate balance — keeping wheat affordable for common man while ensuring farmers are not short-changed. Lowering input costs is an essential measure to ease the burden on wheat growers. Subsidies on key agricultural inputs including fuel can significantly reduce production costs and encourage greater cultivation.