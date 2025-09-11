Consumers Can Now Extend Electricity Bill Due Dates amid floods; full details

ISLAMABAD – Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) announced that residential, commercial, and industrial consumers can now extend the due date of their electricity bills by five days.

The facility is available before the bill’s due date and can be availed at respective circle offices. Officials clarified that once the due date passed, consumers will no longer be able to extend their payment.

Good news for electricity users as Nepra approved negative fuel cost adjustment, cutting bills by up to Rs1.79 per unit for July 2025 and Rs0.78 per unit for June. The reduction will appear in September bills for most K-Electric and ex-Wapda consumers.

Exceptions include lifeline users, domestic protected consumers, EV charging stations, and prepaid tariff customers. The relief comes as a direct response to falling fuel costs, bringing a welcome drop in monthly electricity expenses.

Electricity consumers in flood-affected areas may still have to wait for relief, as Shehbaz Sharif’s government has not yet made decision. The governement members promised support for those hit by devastating floods, but Power Division sources say no instructions have been received yet. Officials noted that the issue could be discussed with the IMF team visiting this month.

On the other hand, distribution companies continue to report daily losses, and temporary bill postponements are in place, though consumers will eventually have to pay.