AGL47.88▼ -5.32 (-0.10%)AIRLINK140.75▼ -12.57 (-0.08%)BOP9.18▼ -0.61 (-0.06%)CNERGY6.58▼ -0.51 (-0.07%)DCL10.04▼ -0.42 (-0.04%)DFML31.65▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)DGKC130.76▼ -5.23 (-0.04%)FCCL42.85▼ -1.19 (-0.03%)FFL13.54▼ -1.09 (-0.07%)HUBC127.28▼ -6.19 (-0.05%)HUMNL12.1▼ -0.75 (-0.06%)KEL4.22▼ -0.16 (-0.04%)KOSM4.87▼ -0.55 (-0.10%)MLCF67.09▼ -3.11 (-0.04%)NBP82.43▼ -1.89 (-0.02%)OGDC196.63▼ -6.3 (-0.03%)PAEL40.61▼ -2.49 (-0.06%)PIBTL7.89▼ -0.93 (-0.11%)PPL145.28▼ -6.52 (-0.04%)PRL26.95▼ -2.57 (-0.09%)PTC19.35▼ -1.04 (-0.05%)SEARL74.05▼ -7.46 (-0.09%)TELE6.39▼ -0.62 (-0.09%)TOMCL28.78▼ -2.37 (-0.08%)TPLP7.65▼ -0.67 (-0.08%)TREET18.23▼ -1.67 (-0.08%)TRG58.99▼ -5.09 (-0.08%)UNITY24.46▼ -1.71 (-0.07%)WTL1.22▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)

Lights Out in Rawalpindi as Blackout ordered amid major escalation with India

Lights Out In Rawalpindi As Blackout Ordered Amid Major Escalation With India
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

RAWALPINDI – Authorities in Rawalpindi enforced complete nightly blackout across the garrison city, including all private housing societies. The measure comes in wake of Indian airstrikes on Pakistani territory, which have heightened national security concerns.

As per instructions issued by local authorities, blackout will be in effect from 7:00 PM until further notice amid broader civil defense strategy aimed at minimizing visibility from the air and protecting civilian areas from potential attacks.

Amid emergency, all residents are urged to follow blackout protocols without exception.  As part of the blackout directive all street lighting will be turned off. Residents must switch off exterior home lights. Only essential indoor lighting should be used, with windows fully covered.

Unnecessary travel during blackout hours is strongly discouraged. Citizens are advised to stay updated through official government channels.

Rawalpindi BlackOut

The blackout marks the most serious civil precaution taken in Rawalpindi since the conflict began. The development follows India’s coordinated airstrikes in Pakistan’s Punjab and Kashmir regions earlier this week, which targeted what New Delhi claimed were militant camps. Pakistan has strongly condemned the strikes, calling them a violation of its sovereignty, and has vowed a strong military response.

Security analysts warn that the situation could worsen if diplomatic efforts fail to ease tensions. Meanwhile, local authorities are urging calm, cooperation, and strict compliance with safety directives as Pakistan prepares for any further escalation.

Shock and outrage as Indian strikes kill innocent Pakistani boy Irtaza Abbas

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

India’s Top Jets Downed in Aerial Dogfight With Pakistan – Heaviest Air Losses Since 1971

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pak Top civil, leaders condemn Indian Aggression at Irtaza Abbas’s funeral

  • Pakistan

Schools closed for indefinite period after Indian botched strikes; full details here

  • Featured, PSL 2025

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators set challenging 264-run target for Islamabad United

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer