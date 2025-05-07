Lights Out in Rawalpindi as Blackout ordered amid major escalation with India

RAWALPINDI – Authorities in Rawalpindi enforced complete nightly blackout across the garrison city, including all private housing societies. The measure comes in wake of Indian airstrikes on Pakistani territory, which have heightened national security concerns.

As per instructions issued by local authorities, blackout will be in effect from 7:00 PM until further notice amid broader civil defense strategy aimed at minimizing visibility from the air and protecting civilian areas from potential attacks.

Amid emergency, all residents are urged to follow blackout protocols without exception. As part of the blackout directive all street lighting will be turned off. Residents must switch off exterior home lights. Only essential indoor lighting should be used, with windows fully covered.

Unnecessary travel during blackout hours is strongly discouraged. Citizens are advised to stay updated through official government channels.

Rawalpindi BlackOut

Rawalpindi is already dark. a nationwide blackout might be announced by 10PM as Defence Minister warns India could strike again tonight. charge your phones. if the blackout’s announced, don’t risk violating it. pic.twitter.com/h4T2ZMKrxR — Dexie (@dexiewrites) May 7, 2025

The blackout marks the most serious civil precaution taken in Rawalpindi since the conflict began. The development follows India’s coordinated airstrikes in Pakistan’s Punjab and Kashmir regions earlier this week, which targeted what New Delhi claimed were militant camps. Pakistan has strongly condemned the strikes, calling them a violation of its sovereignty, and has vowed a strong military response.

Security analysts warn that the situation could worsen if diplomatic efforts fail to ease tensions. Meanwhile, local authorities are urging calm, cooperation, and strict compliance with safety directives as Pakistan prepares for any further escalation.