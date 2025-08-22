Lesco Demand Notice Fee For New Single Phase Meters To Increase

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is likely to increase the demand notice fee for new electricity connection as it has decided to purchase and install 000 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) single-phase smart meters.

Reports said the distribution company has decided to procure 345,000 single phase AMI meters and it’s expected cost ranges between Rs3-4 billion.

The price of an AMI smart meter is approximately double that of a traditional single-phase meter. The final pricing will be determined once meter manufacturers submit their proposals.

Expected New Demand Notice Fee

Following this, LESCO is likely to revise and increase the cost of demand notices for consumers for installation of single-phase AMI meters.

The deployment of smart meters is part of LESCO’s broader strategy to combat electricity theft and curb overbilling — two major issues plaguing the power distribution sector.

These meters will enable real-time monitoring and more accurate billing, thereby enhancing operational efficiency.

LESCO has already commenced installation of three-phase and LT TOU smart meters across its network as part of an earlier phase of its modernization efforts.

Current single phase meter connection fee of LESCO

The official website of LESCO says estimated new connection fee is Rs7240 however it recommends to contact the concerned office for confirm fee.

In various sub-division of Lahore, the Lesco offices charge Rs18,000 to Rs25,000 for new single phase meter connection.