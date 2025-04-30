AGL54.14▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)AIRLINK152.12▼ -8.16 (-0.05%)BOP9.12▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.09▼ -0.72 (-0.09%)DCL9.73▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)DFML35.11▼ -3.41 (-0.09%)DGKC124.46▼ -3.29 (-0.03%)FCCL42.81▼ -0.92 (-0.02%)FFL14.21▼ -0.75 (-0.05%)HUBC131.94▼ -5.18 (-0.04%)HUMNL12.23▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM4.91▼ -0.33 (-0.06%)MLCF67.05▼ -1.87 (-0.03%)NBP81.84▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)OGDC200.38▼ -7.43 (-0.04%)PAEL41.5▼ -1.7 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.5 (-0.06%)PPL148.6▼ -8.5 (-0.05%)PRL27.71▼ -0.88 (-0.03%)PTC19.46▼ -1.12 (-0.05%)SEARL81.97▼ -2.62 (-0.03%)TELE6.82▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL31.13▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)TPLP8.14▼ -0.68 (-0.08%)TREET18.19▼ -1.32 (-0.07%)TRG63.13▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)UNITY25.77▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

LDA shares update on 10-Marla Map approvals amid changes to Building By-Laws

Lda Shares Update On 10 Marla Map Approvals Amid Changes To Building By Laws
LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has tightened its grip on residential constructions, ending multi-stage commercial map approvals.

The development authority introduced sweeping changes to its building bylaws, officially ending the approval process for apartment maps on 10 Marla and 1 Kanal plots. The new rules, outlined in LDA Building By-Laws 2019 Amendments aim to streamline urban planning and prevent misuse of residential spaces for commercial purposes.

As per revised rules, buildings on over 10 Marlas will be required to install greywater tanks for water conservation, while a mandatory setback law for 10 Marla, 1 Kanal, and 2 Kanal properties has been reinstated after five years.

LDA Building By-Laws

A key change in the reforms is the complete ban on pillar-based construction in residential buildings. In the past, there had been reports of collusion between Town Planning officers and developers, which led to the construction of residential buildings using pillars that were later converted into commercial properties.

To curb this malpractice, the amended rules now introduced stricter controls and a comprehensive planning mechanism to ensure that building maps follow the prescribed guidelines.

Besides these measures, LDA also introduced law mandating that all commercial building maps will now be approved in a single stage rather than multiple stages, aimed at increasing efficiency and reducing delays in the approval process.

The changes are seen as response to growing concerns about urban sprawl and the unchecked conversion of residential areas into commercial hubs. LDA has already issued a notification, enforcing the new amendments to the building bylaws.

These new regulations are expected to have a significant impact on the construction industry in Lahore, with developers and property owners now required to comply with the updated standards for both residential and commercial properties.

Web Desk (Lahore)

