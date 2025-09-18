LDA demolishes, seals 11 illegal housing schemes in Lahore

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 11 illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions in Lahore after demolishing their infrastructures on Thursday.

LDA’s Directorate of Metropolitan Planning IV took action against these housing schemes and land subdivisions during a grand operation in the vicinity of Burki Road and the BRB Canal Road.

LDA teams demolished gates, boundary walls, roads, sewerage systems, electric poles, and other infrastructures of these illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions.

After the demolition operation, LDA teams also sealed the offices of these illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions.

The sealed housing schemes/land subdivisions include Canal Green Farms, Myfa Residensia, Chaudhry Farms, Everland Farms, Nazir Farms, Barka Homes, Executive Lodges, Kings Wood Garden/Orchard Hasan Abad, Defence View Farms and Modern Village, Lahore Organic Farms and Flora Farms.

LDA Chief Metropolitan Planner (CMP) supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

LDA officials say that several notices were served on the owners of these housing schemes/land subdivisions before the operation was carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions across Lahore.