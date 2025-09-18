Arshad Nadeem eyes title in World Athletics Championships javelin throw final today

TOKYO – Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem is aiming for the title as the much-anticipated Men’s Javelin Throw final at the World Athletics Championship 2025 will be played today (Thursday).

The final round features a world-class lineup of throwers from across the globe. The official start list includes 12 elite athletes, all aiming for podium finishes.

Complete Startlist

Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan

Germany’s Julian Weber

India’s Neeraj Chopra

Grenada’s Anderson Peters

Julius Yego from Kenya

Curtis Thompson from the USA,

Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago

Cameron Mcentyre from Australia

Dawid Wegner from Poland

Sachin YADAV from India

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage from Sri Lanka

Jakub Vadlejch from Czech Republic

The first throw will be made by Germany’s Julian Weber while Arshad Nadeem has been placed at third spot.

Match Time

The match is scheduled to begin at 3:23 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Arshad Nadeem Reaches Final

A day earlier, Arshad Nadeem qualified for the World Athletics Championship javelin throw final with an attempt of 85.28 metres.

Arshad was in action for the first time after the Asian Championship as he was recovering from an injury.

From Group A, Neeraj Chopra, Julien Weber, and Dawid Wegner qualified for the final as they met the qualification standard of 84.50m. Neeraj hit the mark on 84.85m.