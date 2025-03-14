Hafiz Sweets, Stylo among 75 businesses sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 75 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different parts of Lahore.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 25 buildings in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 24 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 26 in the surroundings of Canal Bank Road for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

LDA teams also removed illegal signboards and partially demolished 50 buildings in LDA Avenue-I, Jubilee Town, Eden Villas and on Pine Avenue for violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use.

The sealed/demolished premises include Dar-e-Arqam School, Hafiz Sweets, Stylo Lifestyle, Lahore Reliance School, The Diabetes Center, workshops, food outlets, shops and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.