Lca Organizes Event To Celebrate Iday

The Lahore College Association (LCA), an organization of former students of Lahore College for Women, has been successfully led by Mrs. Tehreem Zafar for many years.

The association regularly holds programs, and this month, an event was organized to celebrate Independence Day. Many women from the twin cities, including literary personalities, attended the event. The speakers included Professor Riffat Toor who beautifully discussed Pakistan’s history and her visit to Bangladesh. Mrs. Naseem Hafeez shared her thoughts on Pakistan’s creation. Rukhsana Mir requested all members to love Pakistan and work towards making it better without any negligence.

Mrs. Nargis Nasir, a member and executive member of the Nazriya Pakistan Council, expressed her thoughts and emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment, urging all women to contribute to this cause.

In the end, Mrs. Tehreem Zafar shared her thoughts, saying that everyone should reflect on what they have given to Pakistan and what they will contribute in the future. The event concluded with patriotic songs, including a performance by senior bureaucrat Anjum Amin, who sang a national song with great passion and enthusiasm. Dr. Sahira Farooq also presented a national song with great zeal. Finally, Mrs. Tehreem Zafar and the other women sang together, and the event ended with a prayer for Pakistan’s prosperity and well-being.