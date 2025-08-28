Pakistan, Ethiopian Air chiefs discuss professional interests

Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa, Commander Ethiopian Air Force, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

During the meeting, both dignitaries held detailed discussions on areas of professional interest and reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen cooperation between the two Air Forces.

Upon his arrival, a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented Guard of Honour to Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa.

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing military partnership between the two Air Forces through joint training initiatives.

He assured the visiting dignitary of PAF’s steadfast support to the Ethiopian Air Force in its professional pursuits, while reiterating that Pakistan deeply cherishes its cordial relations with Ethiopia.