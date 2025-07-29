Latest Taxes on Honda CD 70, CG 125 in Pakistan (August 2025 Update)

LAHORE – Bike buyers in Pakistan are feeling financial strain as new taxes continue to drive up cost of famous Honda rides, with the cheapest CD 70 now costing around Rs160,000.

Pakistani government slapped bunch of new taxes and levy on these petrol bikes. Under updated pricing structure, Honda bikes are now subject to 18% Sales Tax and a 1% N.E.V (Non-Essential Vehicles) Levy, showing inflating prices across all variants.

Honda Bikes Taxes 2025

CD70 has an ex-factory price of 134,237, and after adding 24,163 in sales tax and 1,500 N.E.V Levy, the total price rises to 159,900. Robust Honda CG125 now costs 238,500, with taxes adding 38,000 to the final price.

Premium CB125F model currently priced at staggering near 4lac, with taxes (Sales Tax + N.E.V Levy) totaling 63,600.

Tax Breakdown

Models Sales Tax (18%) N.E.V Levy (1%) Total Taxes Final Price CD70 24,163 1,500 25,663 159,900 CG125 36,040 2,244 38,284 238,500 CB125F 59,878 3,717 63,595 396,900

Bike users, especially students, delivery riders, and low-income earners, expressed concerns over rising prices. For many, motorcycles are the most accessible form of transport in Pakistan, and these tax-driven hikes are pushing them out of reach.

Honda Bikes Prices 2025

The continued taxation could dampen sales in the already fragile motorcycle market, potentially affecting local dealerships and supply chains. Calls are growing for the government to reconsider the 1% N.E.V levy, especially for low-engine-capacity bikes that serve essential transportation needs.