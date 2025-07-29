Honda CG 150 vs Suzuki GS 150: Head-to-Head Specs Breakdown for Buyers

ISLAMABAD – Honda sparked new competition with the launch of CG 150 model, and those planning to get Suzuki GS 150, are having new option. With strong specs and fresh enhancements, Honda CG 150 aims to dominate the 150cc segment once again.

Honda CG 150 comes with a 150cc 4-stroke SOHC air-cooled engine and features a balancer shaft for smoother rides. The new ride generates 11.3 HP at 7500 RPM, slightly lower than the Suzuki GS 150’s 13.8 HP at 8500 RPM, but it compensates with enhanced torque delivery of 12.5 Nm at 6000 RPM, along with refined engine vibration control.

Honda CG150 vs Suzuki GS150

Honda CG 150 is slightly taller and longer, with 171 mm ground clearance, better suited for bumpy roads compared to Suzuki’s 155 mm.

In Transmission and Starting, Both bikes feature a 5-speed gearbox and Self and Kick start.

Honda leads with front disc brakes and CBS (Combi-Brake System) for better safety, while Suzuki sticks to the traditional drum setup.

In Wheels, CG 150 boasts alloy wheels and LED headlights, giving it a more modern appeal, compared to Suzuki’s halogen bulb and lack of alloy wheels.

Price

Honda CG 150: PKR 459,900

Suzuki GS 150: PKR 399,900

As Honda’s new CG 150 positions itself as a premium option with more refined ride quality, better braking tech, and modern styling. Suzuki GS 150 remains power-packed choice for performance-focused riders at a slightly lower price.

The price difference of around Rs60,000 is considerable, with many still guessing about it.

With this launch, competition in the 150cc category has heated up, and Pakistani riders now have more compelling options based on their priorities, performance vs practicality and innovation.