BISE DG Khan class 12 results 2025 today – Ways to check online

DG KHAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan is all set to announce the 12th class results 2025 today (Thursday).

The class 12th results announced by BISE DG Khan hold great importance for thousands of students who appear in first annual exams earlier this year.

These also help parents and teachers to measure the performance of the students before they start the university level education.

For many, this is a defining moment that reflects their efforts and academic dedication. BISE DG Khan is known for its fair and transparent examination system, ensuring credibility and trust among students and parents.

DG Khan Board Inter Part 2 Results 2025 Online Check

The candidates of the BISE DG Khan can check the 12th class results using the three different ways.

Website

Candidates can check their class 12 results by visiting the official websites of the DG Khan Board (https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/)

Results through SMS

Students can get the results by sending their Roll Number to 800295 if they are facing trouble while accessing the website.

PDG Gazette for Inter Results 2025

The results gazette is issued by the board on its official website following the announcement of the results.