Carrefour shuts all stores in another country – What’s the reason?

Carrefour, a leading multinational retail corporation in the world, has announced closing its all stores in another country after wrapping up its operations in Bahrain.

Carrefour is a one of the largest food retailers with over 14,000 stores in more than 40 countries. It announced shutting of its all stores in Kuwait in a social media post shared on Instagram.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to all our valued customers in Kuwait for your trust and support throughout the decades.

“As of today, Tuesday, September 16, 2025, Carrefour has ceased operations in the State of Kuwait,” read the post.

What’s Reason?

Carrefour did not share any details or reasons behind its decision. However, it comes after it closes its stores in Bahrain on Sunday. It also ceased operations in Oman in January 2025 and Jordan in November 2024.

Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim, which operates Carrefour in the GCC region, has also not shared any statement in this regard.

Carrefour Pakistan

In Pakistan, Carrefour operates over a dozen stores in various cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Multan.

Majid Al Futtaim holds the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in Pakistan.