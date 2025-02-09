Land grabbing attempt foiled in Lahore’s Johar Town

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) secured possession of land worth millions after foiling a land-grabbing attempt in Lahore’s Johar Town Housing Scheme.

LDA teams secured possession after stopping illegal construction activities and demolishing the existing structures on three plots in Johar Town’s K Block.

LDA Director Housing VII Moazzam Rasheed supervised the operation, carried out by the enforcement squad with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, encroachments, and violations of building and parking bylaws across Lahore. He has also directed ensuring the safety of public properties in LDA’s housing schemes.