CJP Afridi recuses himself from hearing Bahria Town property auction case  

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi has recused himself from hearing the Bahria Town property auction case.

During the Supreme Court hearing, CJP Afridi referred the matter to the previous bench, stating that it would be more appropriate for the original bench to continue hearing the case.

Bahria Town’s counsel informed the court that the Islamabad High Court had issued its detailed judgment, and he intended to file additional submissions on behalf of Bahria Town in light of that decision.

The court granted permission to submit the additional arguments and adjourned the case for an indefinite period.