Pernille Ironside begins new role as UNICEF Representative in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pernille Ironside, the newly appointed UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, has formally taken up her role, presenting her credentials to Nabeel Munir, Special Secretary (UN), at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Ms. Ironside reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to protect and uphold the rights of all children in Pakistan. As the new Representative, Ms. Ironside will provide strategic leadership across UNICEF’s country programme which adopts a holistic approach to child well-being that aims to nurture, educate, protect and support children from their earliest moments through adolescence.

“It is an honour to lead UNICEF’s vital work for children in Pakistan. The needs of children are vast, and their potential is even greater. I look forward to building on strong foundations and working in close partnership with the Government, UN and other development partners, civil society, the public and private sectors, and passionate child rights advocates. Together, we have a powerful opportunity to create positive, lasting change so that every child can truly thrive,” said Pernille Ironside, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

Under the leadership of the new Representative, UNICEF will continue to support the Government of Pakistan, delivering long-term development support and humanitarian assistance. Key areas of focus include strengthening the education system to expand access and improve learning outcomes for children, enhancing maternal and newborn care, reducing child malnutrition, increasing access to safe water and sanitation, strengthening child protection, birth registration and gender equality, and protecting children from disasters, climate and environmental risks in Pakistan.

A national of Canada, Ms. Ironside brings over 20 years of experience in international development, humanitarian action and child rights advocacy in diverse roles with UNICEF. Prior to her appointment, Ms. Ironside served as the Deputy Director of Data, Planning, Analytics and Monitoring at UNICEF Headquarters in New York; Deputy Representative in Nigeria; Chief of Field Operations in Iraq; Chief of the Gaza Strip Field Office; Senior Global Advisor on Child Protection in Emergencies; Child Protection Specialist in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo; with additional deployments in Yemen, the Philippines and Pakistan.

“With nearly half of Pakistan’s population under 18 and two-thirds below age 30, Pakistan holds extraordinary promise. This young population can be a catalyst for transformation. By investing in education, early childhood and neonatal care, nutrition, safe water, child protection, and increasing climate resilience, we can unlock the talent and creativity of children and young people to drive progress and prosperity. I look forward to leading UNICEF’s mission and being a champion for every child,” said Ms. Ironside.