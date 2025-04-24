AGL59.89▼ -1.8 (-0.03%)AIRLINK174.1▼ -4.06 (-0.02%)BOP9.87▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)CNERGY8.07▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)DCL10.2▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)DFML41.37▼ -1.51 (-0.04%)DGKC123.5▼ -1.69 (-0.01%)FCCL45.1▼ -0.67 (-0.01%)FFL15.72▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)HUBC139.5▼ -2.61 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.68▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)KEL4.29▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM5.71▼ -0.21 (-0.04%)MLCF65.4▼ -0.89 (-0.01%)NBP84.71▼ -1.15 (-0.01%)OGDC211.95▼ -2.41 (-0.01%)PAEL45.4▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.45▼ -0.32 (-0.03%)PPL166.5▼ -3.32 (-0.02%)PRL31.4▼ -1.78 (-0.05%)PTC21.55▲ 0 (0.00%)SEARL91.75▼ -1.65 (-0.02%)TELE7.49▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TOMCL35.15▼ -1.26 (-0.03%)TPLP9.62▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET20.25▼ -0.37 (-0.02%)TRG65.39▼ -1.59 (-0.02%)UNITY26.55▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)WTL1.33▲ 0 (0.00%)

Lahore to Rawalpindi ticket price of 7 key trains – April 2025 update

Lahore To Rawalpindi Ticket Price Of Nine Key Trains April 2025 Update
LAHORE – Pakistan Railways operates several trains on Lahore-Rawalpindi route, which is considered one of busiest routes in the country, as thousands of passengers travel from Lahore to the garrison city.

The trains operate on this route include 101UP Subak Raftar, 103UP Subak Kharam, 105UP Rawal Express, 107UP Islamabad Express, 13UP Awam Express, 1UP Khyber Mail, 39UP Jaffar Express, 5UP Green Line and 7UP Tezgam.

The trains run at various times throughout the day, with departures from Lahore starting early in the morning and continuing into the late night.

As a huge number of passengers use this route of Pakistan Railways, the ticket prices of the trains operating on this track become an important matter for the public.

The train fare used to fluctuate with change in petroleum prices as the Pakistan Railways adjust the ticket prices keeping in view the diesel rates.

Lahore to Rawalpindi Train Ticket Prices Update

Here we have gathered details of official ticket prices of seven trains operate on the Lahore to Rawalpindi route.

Trains on this route typically offer several classes of travel including economy, business class and AC parlor. Following are the latest rates:

Subak Raftar

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare
AC Lower / Standard 1450 1450
AC Business 1700 1700
Economy 1050 1000
Parlor Car 1900 1900

Islamabad Express

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare
AC Lower / Standard 1650 1650
AC Business 1850 1850
Economy 1000 1000
Parlor Car 2100 2100

Awam Express

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare
AC Lower / Standard NA NA
AC Business 1950 1950
Economy 1200 1150

Khyber Mail

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare
AC Lower / Standard NA NA
AC Business 2400 2400
AC Sleeper 2550 2550
Economy 1200 1150

Jaffar Express

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare
AC Lower / Standard 2050 2050
AC Business 3000 3000
AC Sleeper 3800 3800
Economy 1450 1400

Green Line

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare
AC Lower / Standard 3150 N/A
AC Business NA N/A
Economy 2050 2000
Parlor Car N/A 3450

Tezgam

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare
AC Lower / Standard 2050 2050
AC Business 3000 3000
AC Sleeper 3800 3800
Economy 1450 1400
Our Correspondent

Recomended

