Lahore to Rawalpindi ticket price of 7 key trains – April 2025 update

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways operates several trains on Lahore-Rawalpindi route, which is considered one of busiest routes in the country, as thousands of passengers travel from Lahore to the garrison city.

The trains operate on this route include 101UP Subak Raftar, 103UP Subak Kharam, 105UP Rawal Express, 107UP Islamabad Express, 13UP Awam Express, 1UP Khyber Mail, 39UP Jaffar Express, 5UP Green Line and 7UP Tezgam.

The trains run at various times throughout the day, with departures from Lahore starting early in the morning and continuing into the late night.

As a huge number of passengers use this route of Pakistan Railways, the ticket prices of the trains operating on this track become an important matter for the public.

The train fare used to fluctuate with change in petroleum prices as the Pakistan Railways adjust the ticket prices keeping in view the diesel rates.

Lahore to Rawalpindi Train Ticket Prices Update

Here we have gathered details of official ticket prices of seven trains operate on the Lahore to Rawalpindi route.