AGL56.31▼ -1.47 (-0.03%)AIRLINK159.96▲ 0.51 (0.00%)BOP9.97▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.68▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL10.37▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML36.34▼ -0.91 (-0.02%)DGKC147.33▼ -3.97 (-0.03%)FCCL47.94▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)FFL15.17▲ 0.1 (0.01%)HUBC140.73▼ -0.68 (0.00%)HUMNL12.56▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)KEL4.4▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM5.15▼ -0.19 (-0.04%)MLCF74.78▼ -1.58 (-0.02%)NBP87.98▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)OGDC211.5▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PAEL45.34▼ -1.62 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.72▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)PPL172.39▼ -0.86 (0.00%)PRL33.43▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)PTC22.72▲ 0.66 (0.03%)SEARL86.36▲ 2.23 (0.03%)TELE7.46▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.67▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP8.92▲ 0.36 (0.04%)TREET19.91▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)TRG63.39▼ -1.8 (-0.03%)UNITY27.12▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)WTL1.26▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Checklists issued to enhance efficiency of Pakistan’s Non-Banking Finance Companies

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – In a move to enhance regulatory clarity and operational convenience, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued tailored checklists for each type of business conducted by Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs).

This initiative underscores SECP’s ongoing commitment to improving regulatory efficiency, ensuring effectiveness, and promoting ease of doing business in the non-banking financial sector.

Aligned with international best practices, the newly developed checklists provide clear, structured guidance to sponsors, applicants, and existing license holders for fulfilling applicable legal and procedural requirements across various NBFC business lines.

These include Asset Management Services, Investment Finance Services, Leasing, Housing Finance, Microfinance, Discounting Services, Venture Capital and Private Equity, Non-Bank Microfinance Institutions, and REIT Management Services.

By streamlining documentation and process requirements for each business type, these checklists will help stakeholders better understand regulatory expectations, thereby reducing processing time, eliminating ambiguity, and strengthening compliance.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business

Pakistan issues cybersecurity advisory to companies

  • Business, Pakistan

New Levy Rates for Petrol, Diesel in Pakistan – May 2025 Update

  • Business

Sukkur-Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway top priority: Aurangzeb

  • Business, Pakistan

New Petrol, Diesel Price in Pakistan from May 16, 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer