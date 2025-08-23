Lahore Restaurant under fire after two children die from eating Loaded Fries

LAHORE – Outrage in Lahore, a known food hub that housed hundreds of restaurants, as two young sisters lost their lives after reportedly consuming loaded fries from an eatery located near Johar Town.

The disturbing incident occured as children developed serious symptoms just hours after eating the fast food late last weekend (August 15). As per family, the four-year-old girl died Monday morning at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, while her 7-year-old sister, who had been transferred to the Children’s Hospital, passed away the following day.

A third child also fell sick but survived serious medical condition, that survived. In heart wrenching post, the girls’ father said, “We have lost everything. No one can imagine the pain. I am not after money, I only want my daughters back.”

The family filed applicaiton for FIR against eatery and submitted medical evidence, but authorities have yet to issue an official statement.

Social media has erupted in outrage, with citizens demanding immediate action against food outlets accused of negligence. The incident has raised serious concerns about food safety in the city, leaving Lahore shaken and grieving.