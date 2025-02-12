Over 200 guests of Lahore wedding land in hospitals with food poisoning

LAHORE – More than 200 people were hospitalized with food poisoning after eating substandard food at a wedding in Khayaban Amin area of Lahore.

Report said all the 360 guests fell ill after consuming poor-quality food, however, over 200 have to go to various hospitals for treatment.

Sarfraz, who had booked a private venue in Satto Katla for his wedding, said several wedding guests were in critical condition and are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals.

More than nine people are in critical condition at General Hospital Lahore, while 27 individuals were transferred in a serious condition to Raiwind Indus Hospital.

At the University of Lahore Hospital, seven people are said to be in a critical condition while more than 10 individuals were taken to the Kasur DHQ Hospital for treatment. Additionally, 31 people are being treated in both private and government hospitals in Narowal.

Sarfraz has accused the venue’s management of providing substandard and poor-quality food, which he claims led to the severe illness of such a large number of guests.