Lahore Rains: PCB reschedules U19, emerging women’s trials

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rescheduled U19 and Emerging Women’s trials in Lahore due to persistent monsoon rains.
Trials under PCB’s Talent Hunt Programme will now take place at the LCCA Ground on Thursday, September 4.
Earlier, these trials were scheduled for Monday, August 25, but the heavy rain predictions forced a change in the itinerary. A similar situation had earlier occurred in Karachi, which led to a change in the schedule for the port city.
Updated countrywide schedule of the trials:
Rawalpindi/Islamabad – 26 August – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Peshawar – 27 August – Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar
Mardan – 28 August – Mardan Board Cricket Ground, Mardan
Quetta – 28 August – Bugti Stadium, Quetta
Multan – 02 September – Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre, Multan
Karachi – 02 September – Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre
Bahawalpur – 03 September – Women’s Sports Stadium, Bahawalpur
Lahore – 04 September – LCCA Ground