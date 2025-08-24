Lahore Rains: PCB reschedules U19, emerging women’s trials

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rescheduled U19 and Emerging Women’s trials in Lahore due to persistent monsoon rains.

Trials under PCB’s Talent Hunt Programme will now take place at the LCCA Ground on Thursday, September 4.

Earlier, these trials were scheduled for Monday, August 25, but the heavy rain predictions forced a change in the itinerary. A similar situation had earlier occurred in Karachi, which led to a change in the schedule for the port city.

Updated countrywide schedule of the trials:

Rawalpindi/Islamabad – 26 August – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Peshawar – 27 August – Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar

Mardan – 28 August – Mardan Board Cricket Ground, Mardan

Quetta – 28 August – Bugti Stadium, Quetta

Multan – 02 September – Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre, Multan

Karachi – 02 September – Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre

Bahawalpur – 03 September – Women’s Sports Stadium, Bahawalpur

Lahore – 04 September – LCCA Ground