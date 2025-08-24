Randhawa’s next leap

CDA has taken a landmark step by launching a comprehensive door-to-door survey across Islamabad, encompassing not only urban centers but also rural localities and informal settlements.

This initiative, which will geo-tag residences and collect accurate details of citizens, tenants and foreign nationals is aimed at creating a reliable database that can serve as a cornerstone for future planning and development works while simultaneously enhancing security of the capital.

In an era when urban challenges are becoming increasingly complex, such measures demonstrate foresight and a proactive governance approach. This forward-looking vision reflects the dynamic leadership of CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa, who has earned widespread praise for his hands-on approach and dedication to accelerating the pace of development in the federal capital. Under his stewardship, Islamabad has witnessed a renewed focus on enhancing public services— be it the expansion of electric bus services and emphasis on timely completion of projects. Each initiative reflects a determination to make Islamabad not just a functional city but a model capital that offers its residents a better quality of life. The decision to undertake this survey shows Chairman’s seriousness in addressing both immediate concerns and long-term needs of the city. Importantly, by extending the survey’s reach to rural areas, he has ensured that development will be equitable and that problems faced by residents on peripheries of the capital will also be given due attention. It is essential that federal government continues to extend full support and cooperation to the CDA Chairman in transforming Islamabad into a secure and sustainable city.