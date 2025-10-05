India beat Pakistan by 88 runs in ICC Women’s World Cup match

COLOMBO – India beat Pakistan by 88 runs in the sixth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup in Colombo on Sunday.

Chasing a challenging 248-run target for victory, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were all out at 159 in 43 overs.

Sidra Amin was the highest scorer with 81 off 106 balls, hitting nine fours and one six. Natalia Pervaiz contributed 33 off 46 balls, and wicket-keeper batter Sidra Nawaz 14 off 22 balls.

No other batter could enter the double figures. Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma bagged three wickets each, and Sneh Rana two, while Muneeba Ali and Diana Baig were run out. Kranti Goud was named player of the match for her valuable contribution with the ball.

After being put into bat, India were all out for 247 runs after losing two wickets on the last two balls of the 50th over.

Harleen Deol was the highest scorer for India with 46 off 65 balls, followed by Richa Ghosh, who contributed an unbeaten 35 off 20 balls to help her side reach a competitive total on a slow wicket.

Jemimah Rodrigues made 32 off 37 balls, Pratika Rawal 31 off 37 balls, Deepti Sharma 25 off 33 balls, Smriti Mandhana 23 off 32 balls, Sneh Rana 20 off 33 balls, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur 19 off 34 balls.

Diana Baig took four wickets, Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana two each, and Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu one wicket each.

India Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh

Pakistan Playing XI: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (capt), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal