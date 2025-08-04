Lahore, Punjab weather: Rains of varying intensities likely

LAHORE – Rainfalls of varying intensities are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday night and the next two days with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the northern parts.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal and Khushab on Monday night. Muggy weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, intermittent rains and gusty winds are likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakar, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C on Tuesday and Wednesday and between 35°C and 37°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred at isolated places in upper Punjab during the last 24 hours. Muggy weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Rainfall (mm): Rawalpindi (New Kattarian 68, Shamsabad 31, Chaklala 22, Pirwidahi 19, Katcheri 17, Gawalmandi 14), Sialkot (Airport 50 & City 21), Mangla 25, Islamabad (Airport 20, City 13, Saidpur 01), Gujrat 12, Narowal 06, Jhelum 01

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 53 per cent.