Section 144 Imposed in Rawalpindi as PTI Finalizes Protest Plan Outside Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi district administration imposed Section 144 across district just as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) finalized its protest plan for August 5, which includes a major demonstration outside Adiala Jail.

A notification shared by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, said ban will remain in effect from August 4 to August 10, prohibiting all kinds of public gatherings, rallies, sit-ins, protests, use of loudspeakers, and pillion riding. The order cites intelligence reports warning of possible threats to sensitive installations and disruption of public order.

PTI August 5 Protest

Despite restrictions, PTI confirmed that all Members of the National Assembly and Senators have been summoned to Islamabad to protest outside Adiala Jail, where several party leaders and workers are incarcerated. The protest will be held under the banner of “Tehreek Tahaffuz Aain-e-Pakistan” (Movement for the Protection of the Constitution of Pakistan) and will be overseen by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

Provincial Assembly members have been directed to lead protests in their respective constituencies, with provincial presidents and chief organizers coordinating with the central leadership. Protest schedules from Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab have reportedly been submitted, and all ticket holders have been put on alert.

The imposition of Section 144 appears aimed at preempting any large-scale demonstrations, particularly near Adiala Jail, which the authorities deem a sensitive location. Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to take necessary measures to enforce the ban and prevent any breach of peace.

It remains to be seen whether PTI will alter its protest strategy in response to the government’s preventive measures, or proceed with the planned demonstrations, potentially setting the stage for a confrontation between party workers and the administration.