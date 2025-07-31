Lahore, Punjab weather: Rains, isolated heavy falls likely

LAHORE – Intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Thursday evening/night and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Monsoon currents penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these weather conditions, intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Okara, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chinot, Khushab, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Pakpattan, Vehari, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Lodhran on Thursday evening/night and Friday.

Heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of south Punjab, Murree and Galiyat. Rains/windstorms/lightning may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, rains with isolated heavy falls occurred in upper/central Punjab during the last 24 hours. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Rainfall (mm): Gujranwala 47, Bahawalnagar 29, Sialkot (City 18, Airport 09), Jhang 18, Toba Tek Singh 14, Bhakkar 07, Narowal, Sahiwal 05, Sargodha 01

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, with a maximum temperature of 41°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Multan was recorded at 38°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 81 per cent.