Lahore, Punjab weather; rain showers relief as wet spell continues

LAHORE – Rains and gusty winds provided much-needed relief to the heat-stricken people in Lahore and parts of Punjab, with experts predicting the wet spell to continue intermittently on Thursday and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, intermittent rains and gusty winds are likely in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Mianwali, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal and surrounding areas. Hailstorms may occur at a few places during the period.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Friday and between 33°C and 35°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. The rains disturbed routine life by causing urban flooding and traffic jams in major cities, including Lahore. The rains relieved the people by causing a considerable decrease in the mercury levels.

Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Dera Ghazi Khan remained the hottest places in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. The maximum temperature in Attock was recorded at 37°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 72 per cent.