Pakistan launches first Green Sukuk Bonds for eco-friendly investments

Pakistan Launches First Green Sukuk Bonds For Eco Friendly Investments
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Finance has announced the launch of Pakistan’s first Green Sukuk Bonds to attract investment in environmentally friendly projects.

The ministry said the initial issuance of the bonds will range from 20 to 30 billion rupees, to be conducted through an auction.

It added that the bonds will be listed and promoted through the Pakistan Stock Exchange, while various private banks are also acting as joint financial advisors in the issuance of the bonds.

The Ministry of Finance explained that the issuance of the green bonds is based on the Sustainable Investment Sukuk Framework approved by the Cabinet.

The launch of the Green Sukuk Bonds is aligned with Pakistan’s Vision 2028 and will provide investors with a unique opportunity to invest in environmentally friendly projects.

The ministry has termed it a historic step in integrating sustainable finance into Pakistan’s development strategy.

The Green Sukuk will attract a broader range of investors, deepen financial markets, and accelerate the country’s transition towards a green and resilient economy.

Our Correspondent

