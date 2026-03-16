Lahore, Punjab weather: More significant rains expected

Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday evening and night, and the next three days.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), another westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on Tuesday evening/night. It will likely grip most parts of the country on March 18 and may persist till March 20.

Forecast:

Under the influence of this weather system, intermittent rain and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Jhang, Noorpurthal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, and Kasur from March 17 (night) to March 20 (morning).

Intermittent rain and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan on March 18 and March 19.

Impacts:

Lightning strikes may occur at isolated places during the forecast period. Hailstorm/windstorm may damage standing crops. Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period.

Farmers are advised to manage their crops according to the prevailing weather conditions. Daytime temperatures are likely to decrease during the forecast period.

In order to maintain a high level of preparedness and mitigation of the disaster, all the District administrations and line departments are requested to ensure sufficient staffing round-the-clock in DEOCs for effective coordination and to coordinate with PDMA and all relevant departments to ensure a unified prompt response.

Ensure accurate and timely dissemination of information on safety measures and evacuation plans through electronic and social media. Motorway Police shall ensure regular traffic advisories, timely updates on road conditions, and guidance to travellers for safe travel. Deploy additional staff and resources to high-risk areas.