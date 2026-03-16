Online sale of tickets for PSL 11 to begin on March 17

The tickets for the much-anticipated HBL PSL 11 will go on sale from Tuesday, March 17, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced today.

The tickets will be available to fans online from 12 pm at pcb.tcs.com.pk (infographics attached).

The sale of physical tickets at TCS Express Centres will commence from Tuesday, March 24. More details will be shared in due course.

The E-Ticket option will be partially available for Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi stadiums and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

The upcoming edition of HBL PSL, starting from March 26, will feature 44 matches with eight teams taking part in the marquee event for the first time.

For the first time, six venues – Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Peshawar’s Imran Khan Stadium, Multan Cricket Stadium, Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host matches. The final of the event will be played on May 3 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

To encourage fans to come in large numbers, general tickets in Lahore and Karachi will be available to fans from PKR 250, while fans can purchase general stand tickets for Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium from PKR 300. General tickets in Multan and Rawalpindi will be available from PKR 400.

Also, to facilitate families to witness action in Peshawar, an enclosure has been dedicated to families at the stadium for the fixture on Saturday, March 28, between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United. Fans can purchase tickets for the VIP Family Zone for PKR 2,000.

Premium tickets for the afternoon match in Peshawar will be available at PKR 1,500, while fans can watch the action from the VIP enclosure at PKR 3,000. The VVIP Gallery will also be available to fans at the Imran Khan Stadium from PKR 6,000.

For corporate customers, hospitality boxes will be available at the stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. Gallery tickets will be available to fans in all stadiums.

HBL PSL CEO Salman Naseer:

“The sale of tickets for the HBL PSL 11 beginning tomorrow marks an important milestone as the league enters its 11th year and ushers in a New Era of growth and innovation. Over the last decade, the HBL PSL has established itself as one of the most exciting T20 leagues in the world, and we remain committed to taking the fan experience to the next level.

“While finalising the ticketing strategy for this season, special emphasis was placed on accessibility for fans across the country. We wanted to ensure that supporters can easily purchase tickets through a convenient online system, while also keeping prices affordable so that families and passionate cricket followers can come to the stadiums and enjoy the action live.

“For the upcoming season of HBL PSL, fans can look forward to thrilling contests, with traditional rivalries set to intensify and new rivalries beginning to take shape. Every season brings fresh stories, new heroes and unforgettable moments, and we are confident that this year will be no different.”