AGL42.13▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)AIRLINK136.59▲ 9.32 (0.07%)BOP9.12▲ 0.44 (0.05%)CNERGY6.42▲ 0.7 (0.12%)DCL8.94▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML27.06▼ -1.43 (-0.05%)DGKC127.63▲ 8.08 (0.07%)FCCL41.55▲ 1.69 (0.04%)FFL13.04▲ 0.83 (0.07%)HUBC125.77▲ 6.77 (0.06%)HUMNL11.4▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.01▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM3.99▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF63.32▲ 2.45 (0.04%)NBP78.74▲ 3.03 (0.04%)OGDC184.55▲ 8.16 (0.05%)PAEL40.22▲ 3.21 (0.09%)PIBTL7.62▲ 0.52 (0.07%)PPL138.86▲ 7.95 (0.06%)PRL24.56▲ 0.3 (0.01%)PTC17.54▲ 0.11 (0.01%)SEARL68.24▲ 1.59 (0.02%)TELE5.94▲ 0.34 (0.06%)TOMCL25.61▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)TPLP7▲ 0.25 (0.04%)TREET16.59▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG56.27▲ 3.14 (0.06%)UNITY23.44▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)WTL1.16▲ 0.06 (0.05%)

Lahore, Punjab weather: More rains, gusty winds expected

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – More intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday night and Monday.

Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms are also expected during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over the northern and central parts of Pakistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the central and upper part of the country.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Sargodha, Khushab, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and surrounding areas on Sunday night and Monday. Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms are also expected during the period.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 39°C and 41°C on Monday and Tuesday, and between 38°C and 40°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred in Lahore and at isolated places in upper Punjab during the last 24 hours. Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere.

Rainfall (mm): Joharabad 08, Sargodha 02, Murree 01

Rahim Yar Khan remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 45°C. The maximum temperature in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan was recorded at 42°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 58 per cent.

Widespread rains predicted in Pakistan from May 7

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Punjab announces reopening of schools from tomorrow

  • Pakistan

Ishaq Dar briefs Algerian FM Ahmed Attaf about ceasefire agreement

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather: Scattered rains likely

  • Featured, Pakistan

Over 150 flights cancelled despite Pakistan’s airspace restoration after ceasefire

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer