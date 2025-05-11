Lahore, Punjab weather: More rains, gusty winds expected

LAHORE – More intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday night and Monday.

Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms are also expected during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over the northern and central parts of Pakistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the central and upper part of the country.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Sargodha, Khushab, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and surrounding areas on Sunday night and Monday. Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms are also expected during the period.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 39°C and 41°C on Monday and Tuesday, and between 38°C and 40°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred in Lahore and at isolated places in upper Punjab during the last 24 hours. Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere.

Rainfall (mm): Joharabad 08, Sargodha 02, Murree 01

Rahim Yar Khan remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 45°C. The maximum temperature in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan was recorded at 42°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 58 per cent.