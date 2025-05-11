Pakistan shines, India crumbles

The announcement of a full and immediate ceasefire between Pakistan and India comes as a profoundly welcome and encouraging development — one that has brought a much-needed sense of relief to millions across the subcontinent.

A key feature of this development is the instrumental role played by international diplomacy, particularly by the United States.

The ceasefire announcement came first from US President Donald Trump, followed by confirmations from Islamabad and New Delhi, underscoring the pivotal diplomatic effort undertaken by the United States in averting a potentially catastrophic conflict between two nu-clear-armed neighbours.

But it is also crucial to acknowledge that this ceasefire was not achieved by diplomacy alone, as it came only after Pakistan gave a powerful and resolute response to sustained Indian aggression.

For four days, India escalated its attacks under the pre-text of the Pahalgam incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite showing maximum restraint, Pakistan was eventually compelled to respond when Indian strikes targeted critical military bases, including the Noor Khan Airbase.

When our armed forces struck back, they did so with clarity and capability.

In a matter of hours, our armed forces dismantled India’s offensive momentum, exposing the vulnerabilities of a military that took pride in its advanced equipment.

Among key strategic victories was destruction of the Indian S-400 air defence system — a platform hailed as one of the most formidable in the world — as well as several Indian airbases and airfields.

Earlier, PAF also downed five Indian warplanes, including three French Rafale jets that India had projected as game-changers in its arsenal.

These achievements were not just tactical successes but psychological and political ones.

They forced India to recalibrate.

As CNN’s Nic Robertson reported, it was India, not Pakistan that reached out to the United States to help de-escalate the conflict after Pakistan’s missile offensive caught them off guard.

According to his sources, Pakistan had observed a temporary military pause to create space for diplomacy.

But when India launched fresh attacks on multiple Pakistani targets, including airbases, the response was swift, overwhelming and effective — and only then did India call for negotiations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his address to the nation, rightly stated that Pakistan responded positively to the option of a ceasefire for international and regional peace, and for the sake of millions in the subcontinent.

He also emphasized that Pakistan has never sought war but has always advocated for peaceful neighbourhood relations.

Yet, it is India’s actions that continue to threaten regional peace.

Following the Pahalgam incident viewed as a false-flag operation — the Modi government escalated hostilities in a provocative and unjustified manner.

Even as international community called for calm, India pushed ahead with a dangerous and aggressive posture.

Only when faced with a strong and unyielding Pakistani military response — one that delivered a ‘bloodied nose’ to the Indian side — did the Modi government retreat and call for de-escalation.

This episode of conflict was a profound embarrassment for Modi and his government, and it serves as a moment for the Indian people to question why their leadership chose aggression, jeopardising regional peace for narrow political gains.

While Pakistan’s military response was crucial, the political solidarity shown by all parties during this tense period deserves equal recognition.

In times of crisis, the true strength of a nation is often seen in unity of its people, especially its political leadership.

Leaders from all sides of the political spectrum — from ruling government to opposition parties — put aside their differences and stood united in the face of external aggression.

This unity was not just seen in statements of support for the armed forces, but in collective message that Pakistan would prioritise national unity over political division.

This certainly was a powerful reminder to both India and the international community that when it comes to the defence of the nation, Pakistan stands as one.

It was indeed a moment in which national interest triumphed over party politics, proving that when the country is in danger, all political forces will always rally together.

Both countries have now agreed to discuss their issues at a neutral venue.

This is a positive sign, but it must go beyond symbolism.

As these talks proceed, we must firmly and repeatedly call for an independent and impartial investigation into the Pahalgam incident to expose truth before the Indian people and the world.

Equally important is the need to bring Indian-sponsored terrorism to the forefront of international discourse.

India’s support to terrorist organisations like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is well documented and has had a devastating impact inside Pakistan.

These issues must be raised not only bilaterally but also on international platforms such as the UN and the OIC.

It is time to expose double standards that allow India to portray itself as a victim of terrorism while actively sponsoring it in neighbouring countries.

India’s Hindutva-driven ambitions, particularly Modi’s dream of Akhand Bharat, have become a destabilising factor in South Asia.

That dream has been shattered by the bravery and resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces yet this military victory must now translate into diplomatic momentum.

We should reach out to other neighbouring countries and lead the way in reviving regional cooperation mechanisms, especially SAARC even if India chooses to remain on the sidelines.

Regional cooperation must not be held hostage to Indian intransigence.

In fact, it is precisely through stronger collaboration among other South Asian countries that India’s hegemonic designs can be effectively countered.

While the guns may have fallen silent for now, the battle for justice, truth, and lasting peace continues.

Pakistan has emerged from this confrontation with its dignity, strength, and principles intact.

All praises to Allah that our armed forces heroism has delivered a decisive blow to India’s hegemonic ambitions.

The nation stands united and vigilant with the resolve that when tested, we stood firm and forced the world to recognise our strength and our call for peace.

Long Live Pakistan, the people and armed forces.