Lahore, Punjab weather: More rains, few heavy falls likely

LAHORE – More rains with a few heavy falls are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the northeastern parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also affects the upper parts of the country, which will continue to persist till tonight.

Under these conditions, more rain-wind/thunderstorms with few heavy falls are likely in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura and Hafizabad on Wednesday night. Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also likely at a few places in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Khushab, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

On Thursday, muggy weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thundershower is likely at a few places in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Murree and Galiyat.

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 25°C and 27°C on Thursday and between 26°C and 28°C on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls occurred in northeast Punjab during the last 24 hours;

Rainfall (mm): Sialkot (Airport 148, City 141), Narowal 81, Gujranwala 67, Gujrat 59, Lahore (Airport 13, City 07), Murree 12, Mangla 04, Sheikhupura 03, Mandi Bahauddin 02, Rawalpindi (New Kattarian), Hafizabad 01

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 88 per cent.