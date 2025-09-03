Field Marshal Asim Munir to lead Pak Army till 2027, Rana Sanaullah says

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah said Field Marshal Asim Munir will continue as Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army until November 2027, with no fresh notification needed.

Sanaullah, a close aide of Nawaz Sharif, said under the amended law, service chiefs now serve their full five-year term without requiring extensions or special orders. “On the last day of his tenure, the Air Chief will simply retire. The system is automatic now,” he said.

In strong show of support, Rana hailed army leadership under COAS saying his record of achievements makes him the most deserving of this continuation. He also reminded the nation that Pakistan’s history is full of extensions, some even self-granted, but stressed that this time the arrangement is “entirely lawful and necessary.”

He insisted that continuity at the top is critical for Pakistan’s stability, especially as the country faces grave security and regional challenges.