Lahore, Punjab weather; moderate to dense fog likely

LAHORE – Moderate to dense fog will likely prevail in Lahore and most parts of Punjab on Tuesday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air persists over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over northwestern parts.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather will likely persist in Lahore and most districts of the province on Tuesday night and the next two days.

Moderate to dense fog will likely prevail in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Gujarat, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Vehari, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings. Very cold and partly cloudy weather is likely in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 07-09°C on Wednesday and 08-10°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Moderate to dense fog prevailed over most parts of Punjab.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab where the temperature dropped to the freezing point (0°C). Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 56 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 08°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 43 per cent.